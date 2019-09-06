Canada still on top as world’s preferred supplier of oil and natural gas

CALGARY, A.B. – According to a recent international research survey, Canada still comes out on top when it comes to being the world’s preferred supplier of oil and natural gas.

The survey ‘2019 Global Energy Pulse’ by Ipsos, conducted on behalf of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, found that respondents from 31 countries chose Canada as their number one oil and natural gas exporter among the world’s top 11 energy-exporting nations.

According to the survey, Canada’s upstream resource industry was rated highly on innovation and use of cutting-edge technology aimed at minimizing environmental impacts.

At home, the survey found that 70 percent of Canadians prefer Canadian oil and natural gas to imports from other countries, and among those with an opinion, 52 percent believe Canada’s energy is the safest and most responsibly produced in the world.

On a global level, 71 percent and 52 percent believe natural gas and oil, respectively, will meet future energy demands.

The full survey report can be found online at globalenergypulse.com.