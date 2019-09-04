Canfor announces further curtailments for Taylor Pulp Mill

TAYLOR, B.C. – Canfor has announced that it will be extending curtailments at its Taylor Pulp Mill until the end of September.

In late July, Canfor had announced that the bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp mill would be shut down for an extended curtailment of five weeks and was expected to resume operations by September 9, this following curtailment announcements made in June.

According to Michelle Ward, Director of Corporate Communications for Canfor, the curtailments will continue until September 30 as they continue to build the residual fibre inventory.

“Canfor is prepared to bring the Taylor Pulp Mill back up on September 30. This will allow us to build the residual fibre inventory in advance of restarting the mill.”

The Taylor Pulp Mill produces an annual capacity of 220,000 tonnes of pulp.

According to Canfor, the extended summer curtailment has cut production by roughly 50,000 tonnes.

Ward says the company regrets the impact the extended downtime will have on its employees, their families and the local communities.