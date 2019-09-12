14.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro
NewsRegional

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace. on Wednesday night due to a major power failure.

According to B.C. Hydro Media Relations, Bob Gammer, the cause of the power outage is still under investigation but believes the power outage was caused by a lightning strike that then caused a transmission circuit fault.

“In terms of a cause, we suspect it’s lightning and we are continuing our investigation in terms of where the lightning hit, how one lightning strike could cause this great of an outage because we do get hit by lightning many times a year and our protective absorbs that and we just continue on. Something was different this time and we are looking into that.”

Despite it being a major outage, Gammer says crews worked quickly and were able to restore power to all affected customers within 2 hours and 40 minutes from when the initial outage had occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Reports of fires after the outage were shared all over social media, but those were all controlled flaring at facilities all over the B.C. Peace and in Prince George.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants
Next articlePresentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum

RECENT STORIES

News

Reward offered for stolen side-by-side

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Saturday, September 7th, 2019, Short Busche Auctions posted to its FB page a...
Read more
News

Presentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is holding a talk on Tse'K'wa, Charlie Lake caves with...
Read more
News

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This morning, Thursday, September 12th, 2019 the RCMP saw Gavin Davis driving in the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace. on Wednesday night...

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Singh’s Punjabi Q and A highlights election influence of South Asian...

Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge RCMP looking to locate man wanted on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.