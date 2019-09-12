Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace. on Wednesday night due to a major power failure.

According to B.C. Hydro Media Relations, Bob Gammer, the cause of the power outage is still under investigation but believes the power outage was caused by a lightning strike that then caused a transmission circuit fault.

“In terms of a cause, we suspect it’s lightning and we are continuing our investigation in terms of where the lightning hit, how one lightning strike could cause this great of an outage because we do get hit by lightning many times a year and our protective absorbs that and we just continue on. Something was different this time and we are looking into that.”

Despite it being a major outage, Gammer says crews worked quickly and were able to restore power to all affected customers within 2 hours and 40 minutes from when the initial outage had occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Reports of fires after the outage were shared all over social media, but those were all controlled flaring at facilities all over the B.C. Peace and in Prince George.