The Community Development Institute, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John, is hosting an 'Energizing our Future' Community Open House this week at the North Peace Cultural Centre. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

CDI hosting ‘Energizing our Future’ Community Open House this week at North Peace Cultural Centre

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Development Institute, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John, is hosting an ‘Energizing our Future’ Community Open House which looks at improving the quality of life within Fort St. John.

According to CDI Research Associate, Sally Western, during the past year, in order to develop a Social and Economic Development Framework, over 40 focus groups were held to determine the challenges of working and living in Fort St. John. The focus groups also allowed for identifying the strengths of the community.

“We did approximately 43 or 44 focus groups and ‘Your Voice’ session, in which we consulted over 200 people, just asked the question “What’s the challenge of living and working in Fort St. John?”, “What are the opportunities?”, and “What do you think the strengths are?”.”

Western says the purpose of the Open House is to display the results of what they heard from the focus groups and to hear final comments before the CDI makes its final analysis and recommendations to the City.

The ‘Energizing our Future’ Community Open House is taking place now until September 21 at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information on the Open House, you can visit the CDI’s Facebook page.

