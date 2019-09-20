Chambers of Commerce meets with government to discuss issues affecting businesses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five Northeast Region chambers of commerce met with 12

government representatives, on Thursday, September 19, to discuss both local and pan-provincial issues affecting businesses in the region.

Some of the pan-provincial issues discussed during the meeting included taxation, transportation, and housing.

According to Executive Director of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Montgomery, infrastructure investment required for upgrades to the Taylor

Bridge and Taylor Hills, primarily the south hill, was brought up as a local issue.

Montgomery says furthering discussions with the government on regional issues is an important part of the Chamber’s mandate to ensure they are advocating on behalf of their members.

“Furthering our discussions with government about the regional issues that affect our

businesses and our local economy are an important part of our Chamber’s mandate to ensure we are advocating on behalf of our members.”

The consultations were created to enable the B.C. Chamber network to communicate directly with the government and propose legislative and policy solutions that will better support the economy.