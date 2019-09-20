16.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Northeast Region chambers of commerce met with government representatives to discuss issues affecting businesses. Source FSJ Chamber of Commerce
Home News Chambers of Commerce meets with government to discuss issues affecting businesses
NewsRegional

Chambers of Commerce meets with government to discuss issues affecting businesses

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five Northeast Region chambers of commerce met with 12
government representatives, on Thursday, September 19, to discuss both local and pan-provincial issues affecting businesses in the region.

Some of the pan-provincial issues discussed during the meeting included taxation, transportation, and housing.

According to Executive Director of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Montgomery, infrastructure investment required for upgrades to the Taylor
Bridge and Taylor Hills, primarily the south hill, was brought up as a local issue.

Montgomery says furthering discussions with the government on regional issues is an important part of the Chamber’s mandate to ensure they are advocating on behalf of their members.

“Furthering our discussions with government about the regional issues that affect our
businesses and our local economy are an important part of our Chamber’s mandate to ensure we are advocating on behalf of our members.”

The consultations were created to enable the B.C. Chamber network to communicate directly with the government and propose legislative and policy solutions that will better support the economy.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGreens propose carbon-free public transit as part of transportation strategy
Next articleTrudeau was only one in dark makeup at 2001 party but nobody took offence: attendee

RECENT STORIES

News

Rhinoceros Party of Canada announces candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rhinoceros Party of Canada, a satirical political party, has named a candidate to...
Read more
News

First private non-medical store starts renovations in FSJ

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Cannabis Corner has started renovations for its non-medical cannabis retail store. Danny Lepine one of...
Read more
News

Trans Mountain is preparing pipe stocks for Expansion Projects

Tracy Teves -
VALEMONT, B.C. - Trans Mountain has received over 55 percent of the total pipe needed to build the Expansion Project. Trans...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

First private non-medical store starts renovations in FSJ

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Cannabis Corner has started renovations for its non-medical cannabis retail store. Danny Lepine one of the three partners of Cannabis...

After blackface scandal, what’s next? Five things about the campaign to...

Trans Mountain is preparing pipe stocks for Expansion Projects

New LNG technology developed at University of Calgary touted as greener,...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.