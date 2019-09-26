4.1 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Charges laid in Dawson Creek property related crimes
News

Charges laid in Dawson Creek property related crimes

Avatar Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a stolen UTV in the Toms Lake area on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019.

According to the RCMP, frontline officers attended, located the stolen UTV, and arrested both occupants. Further investigation by police uncovered evidence connecting suspects to two other stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer which were located nearby.

A subsequent investigation has since linked the suspects to several other vehicle thefts and property thefts in the Peace region.

Ryan Bumstead, 25-years-old, Chelbi Hiebert, 28-years-old, Hayden Raposo, 28-years-old and Lyric Grey, 21-years-old have all been charged with multiple property and vehicle theft-related offences.

All four remain in police custody awaiting a future court date.

This investigation encompasses numerous reported thefts and break and enters across the Peace Region from Fort St John to Grande Prairie said S/Sgt Damon Werrell, NCO i/c Dawson Creek Detachment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleScheer promises Conservative government would launch inquiry into SNC-Lavalin
Next articleSpecial Weather Alert

RECENT STORIES

News

Special Weather Alert

Tracy Teves -
PEACE REGION, B.C. - Environment Canada has released a special weather alert for weather in the region. According to Environment...
Read more
Energy News

New technology moves oilsands bitumen in shipping container to West Coast

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Melius Energy says it has successfully tested a new technology that allows oilsands bitumen to be shipped as...
Read more
Election

Liberals announce candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding

Adam Reaburn -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Liberals have named Mavis Erickson their candidate in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. The Liberals made...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

New technology moves oilsands bitumen in shipping container to West Coast

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Melius Energy says it has successfully tested a new technology that allows oilsands bitumen to be shipped as a semi-solid product in six-metre-long...

Liberals say one-fourth of land and ocean waters to be protected...

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts...

Liberals announce candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.