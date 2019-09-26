Charges laid in Dawson Creek property related crimes

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a stolen UTV in the Toms Lake area on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019.

According to the RCMP, frontline officers attended, located the stolen UTV, and arrested both occupants. Further investigation by police uncovered evidence connecting suspects to two other stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer which were located nearby.

A subsequent investigation has since linked the suspects to several other vehicle thefts and property thefts in the Peace region.

Ryan Bumstead, 25-years-old, Chelbi Hiebert, 28-years-old, Hayden Raposo, 28-years-old and Lyric Grey, 21-years-old have all been charged with multiple property and vehicle theft-related offences.

All four remain in police custody awaiting a future court date.

This investigation encompasses numerous reported thefts and break and enters across the Peace Region from Fort St John to Grande Prairie said S/Sgt Damon Werrell, NCO i/c Dawson Creek Detachment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477