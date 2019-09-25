12 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Charlie Lake Fire Hall. Source Peace River Regional District
Home News Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to travel trailer fire on Tuesday afternoon
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to travel trailer fire on Tuesday afternoon

Avatar Scott Brooks

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, September 24, the Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a travel trailer fire at Teak Creek Estates.

According to the Fire Department, upon arrival, the front half of the trailer was fully engulfed, but the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

14 firefighters were on scene to attend the fire, with the use of Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, and Tender 2.

As a result of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBarbecue Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford this Saturday in Fort St. John
Next articleB.C. Winter Games committee looking to share memories of past Games

RECENT STORIES

News

Barbecue Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford this Saturday in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada West Land Services Limited and H3M Environmental is hosting a fundraiser barbecue this...
Read more
News

Historic steam engine and threshing demonstration this weekend near Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Rancher, Shane Wagner, will be operating a 1914 Robert Bell Steam Engine and...
Read more
News

School District 60 Parent Advisory Council hosts Annual Safe Stop Day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District 60 Parent Advisory Council held a barbecue, on Wednesday, at Safeway...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Regional alienation will be ‘a challenge’ for next federal government: Manning

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The founder of what was the Reform Party of Canada is concerned that a pervasive level of alienation could leave the country more...

School District 60 Parent Advisory Council hosts Annual Safe Stop Day

Province of BC introduces new notification system for air quality

New technology moves oilsands bitumen in shipping container to West Coast

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.