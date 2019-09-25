Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to travel trailer fire on Tuesday afternoon

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, September 24, the Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a travel trailer fire at Teak Creek Estates.

According to the Fire Department, upon arrival, the front half of the trailer was fully engulfed, but the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

14 firefighters were on scene to attend the fire, with the use of Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, and Tender 2.

As a result of the fire, no injuries were reported.