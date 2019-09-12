14.6 C
NewsRegional

Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge RCMP looking to locate man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants

Avatar Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

According to RCMP, 24-year-old Devon Lindstrom has warrants issued against him for assault causing bodily harm, numerous firearms-related offences, prohibited driving and breach of an undertaking.

Police say Lindstrom is also wanted in Alberta for theft and failure to attend court.

Lindstrom is being described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 6′ / 194 lbs.
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Athletic Build
  • Fair Complexion

If seen, the RCMP advise that Linstrom should not be confronted and that you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information regarding Lindstrom’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

