City of Enderby calling on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter released into B.C.’s Southern Interior

Othman Hamdan is escorted from court in Fort St. John in July, 2015. File photo
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following the Supreme Court’s decision to release an alleged ISIS supporter into B.C.’s Southern Interior, the City of Enderby is calling on Ottawa to implement public safety reforms.

On Tuesday, September 3, Othman Hamdan had been ordered to be released from immigration detention by the Federal Court nearly a year after the Immigration and Refugee Board deemed him inadmissible and a security risk to Canada.

As reported by Global News, the City of Enderby issued a press release on Friday, stating the decision to release Hamdan has left the community shocked and frustrated.

Enderby Mayor Greg McCune says he is calling on the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to implement reforms that will restore confidence in the system.

“When you read the Federal Court’s decision, it was upheld because the court will defer to the board member unless the decision is unreasonable.  This is a systemic failure.  We need to change it at that level.”

Hamdan was arrested in Fort St. John in the summer of 2015 when he was originally charged with four terrorism offences.

