City of Fort St John asking residents to fill out survey for Kin and Surerus upgrade concepts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Earlier this year, in May, the City of Fort St. John held an Open House regarding the future upgrades for Kin and Surerus Parks.

The Open House gave members of the public and user groups the opportunity to provide their input as to what they would like to see for the upgrading process of both parks.

As part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, it was identified that both Kin and Surerus are in need of upgrading.

According to the City, they now have a concept developed for each park and are looking for public feedback on those concepts through an online survey.

The online survey asks residents how they feel about the proposed changes for the parks.

More information can be found by visiting the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page or by visiting letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.