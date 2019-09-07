19.6 C
Friday, September 6, 2019
City of Fort St John construction projects on track despite wet summer
News

City of Fort St John construction projects on track despite wet summer

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite being an unseasonably wet summer in Fort St. John, the City’s construction and paving projects are on track.

According to City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, all of the City’s summer construction and paving projects are on schedule and will be completed by the Fall deadline.

Harvey says the Fall deadline for all City projects to be complete is October 15, 2019.

For the paving of the northern end of 100 Street, Harvey says crews have laid down the first layer of asphalt and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

For a list of construction projects, and for updates, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

