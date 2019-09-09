City of Fort St John to host Annual Tax Sale September 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding its Annual Tax Sale on September 30.

The Tax Sale is on properties located within City boundaries that have not paid property taxes for three years and will give the City the opportunity to recover outstanding taxes.

The City says owners are notified every year about the possibility of their property being sold when they receive their property tax notices.

There are approximately 160 properties on the initial list.

According to the City, all properties on the list will be sold by public auction for the minimum of the upset price, which is the amount that the property owed in taxes.

The Annual Tax Sale takes place on September 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the City of Fort St. John Council Chambers.

For more information, you can visit the City’s website.