Clean up and construction work taking place in Old Fort area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Clean up and construction work is scheduled to take place in the Old Fort area.

Following the landslide that took place last Fall in the Old Fort, crews from B.C. Hydro & Arctic Arrow Group will be working to remove abandoned Hydro and Telus poles and wire that was damaged during the landslide.

The removal of the poles and wire is scheduled to take place from September 25 to the 30, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Also taking place, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be working on installing culverts and clearing ditches along Old Fort Road to prevent ponding and flooding.

Work is taking place now until October 16, and drivers can expect to experience minor delays during the installation of the culverts.

Old Fort work notices can be found on the Peace River Regional District’s website.