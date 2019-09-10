Clean up continues following light-crude oil spill along Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Clean up continues following a spill of light-crude oil that occurred over the weekend along the Alaska Highway near Inga.

According to Canadian Natural Resources Limited Public Affairs person, Julie Woo, on September 7 while undertaking commissioning activities at a facility within Canadian Natural’s Inga operations, a release of light crude oil occurred as the facility was being restarted for operations.

Woo says Canadian Natural immediately isolated and stopped the release, and the incident was reported to regulatory agencies.

According to Woo, given the recent weather conditions and heavy rainfall, a light hydrocarbon sheen migrated alongside a portion of the Alaska Highway entering into a small area of vegetation.

Response activities included the deployment of wildlife deterrents, and as a precautionary measure, air quality monitoring at the location which shows there is no risk to public health.