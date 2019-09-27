1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Climate strikers naive but have right to protest, say energy sector leaders
Energy NewsNews

Climate strikers naive but have right to protest, say energy sector leaders

Canadian Press Canadian Press

BANFF, Alta. — Oil and gas industry insiders say demands by organizers of Friday’s Global Climate Strike to transition swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100 per cent renewable energy are naive and unrealistic.

But the leaders reached on the sidelines of the Global Business Forum in Banff add they support the right of participants to draw attention to the issue and applaud their emotional commitment.

Hal Kvisle, chairman of ARC Resources Ltd. and former CEO of TransCanada Corp. (now TC Energy Corp.), says he supports people’s right to protest, but adds he wants his employees to show up at work when they are scheduled to do so.

He says the protests raise the “emotional urgency” of the situation but unfortunately don’t offer any solutions on how to end the current global demand for about 100 million barrels per day of oil.

Harrie Vredenburg, an executive board member for Project Reconciliation, an Indigenous consortium considering making a bid to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from the federal government, says activists who want to stop new pipelines aren’t considering the negative impact on Indigenous communities who are counting on oil and gas development.

Earl Hickok, chairman and founder of Advantage Energy Services Ltd., says he believes the young people who are taking part in the climate change strike are being manipulated and misled by radical environmentalists but he supports their right to protest.

“Generally, emotionally, they want to make a change and I think that’s a positive thing,” said Hickok.

“Now, do I believe they are right and we should strike and stop the world and stop our economy and stop our way of life? No, I don’t. But I think their intentions are good.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

Companies mentioned in this article: (TSX:TRP, TSX:ARX)

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Saturday
Next articleNorth Peace Search and Rescue assist two hunters

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas producers

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Energy analysts at the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., say Canada's inability to build pipelines to...
Read more
News

North Peace Search and Rescue assist two hunters

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Search and Rescue (SAR) posted they were tasked by the RCMP for...
Read more
News

Resolution for 911 in remote and rural areas passes as UBCM

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The resolution submitted by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) for 911 services in remote and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 28. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

Resolution for 911 in remote and rural areas passes as UBCM

Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela...

Source of Trudeau ‘brownface’ photo says only motive was public’s right...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.