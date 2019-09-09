CMA Group of the Year Old Dominion to perform in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Acclaimed CMA Group of the Year and 2-time ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion announce dates for their “We Are Old Dominion Tour” in Canada kicking off in 2020. The AEG powered outing will hit 12 cities with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick set to open on select dates including February 11, 2020, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek, BC.

Tickets are available starting Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM PST. Tickets are priced at $84.00, $74.00 and $44.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in-person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

In addition, Old Dominion reveals that on December 12th and 13th, they will be doing two special nights in Niagara Falls, ON at the Avalon Ballroom Theatre as “An Evening With Old Dominion, The Band Behind the Curtain.” During these shows, fans can expect to see the band showcase a setlist of chart-topping hit songs they’ve penned that have been recorded by other artists, as well as the stories behind the songs.

Old Dominion recently announced their self-titled 3rd studio album set for release on October 25th and released album track “My Heart Is A Bar”! The track was written by band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Click HERE to listen!

Earlier this summer, the band released two other singles from the new self-titled album. “One Man Band” was released as a fan favourite with over 70 million U.S streams. Click HERE to view their performance of the single on Good Morning America! The first single “Make It Sweet” reached #1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, making it Old Dominion’s 7th #1 song. Click HERE to listen!