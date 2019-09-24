11.6 C
Comment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process

VANCOUVER — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting comment from the public and Indigenous groups until Oct. 20 on a Haisla Nation proposal to build a floating LNG project near the northern B.C. community of Kitimat.

The proposed Cedar LNG project would supercool gas to produce three to four million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

Construction is proposed to start in 2022 and continue until 2025, contingent on regulatory approvals, First Nations consultation and a final investment decision by the Haisla-owned LNG company.

The agency, the new federal regulator created in August, says input will be used to prepare a summary of issues, adding it is also seeking input on a proposal from the province to assume conduct of the environmental impact assessment process.

According to a project summary, Cedar LNG would receive gas from a link to the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline, the same link . that is to supply the $40-billion LNG Canada project now under construction also at Kitimat.

The summary says the project would need about 200 megawatts of power, preferably from the BC Hydro transmission grid but potentially self-generated.

It says it expects between 40 and 50 LNG carrier vessels would call at the facility each year.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

