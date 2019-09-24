12.6 C
This is what the new Canadian Tire retail complex could look like when completed - Canadian Tire REIT
News

Commercial construction remains strong in Fort St. John

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Commercial construction building permits continue to drive construction numbers in Fort St. John.

During the month of August, $3,834,097.83 in permits were issued by the City, with $2.7 million of that from commercial permits.

For the year to date, the City has issued $45.7 million in construction permits with $17.7 being for commercial projects.  In August of 2018, the City had issued building permits worth a total of $25.1 million.

In August the largest permit was issued for the construction at the new Canadian Tire location on the Old Fort Road.  That permit was worth $2.1 million.

So far in 2018, there have been 70 building permits in the city. Of those, 17 were for single-family homes, 23 were for commercial projects,  seven for institutional projects and 15 were for garage/renovation projects.

