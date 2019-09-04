14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Community Development Institute opens their door with Open House
News

Community Development Institute opens their door with Open House

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John are invited to an open house with the Community Development Institute (CDI).

The CDI is seeking input from the community on improving the quality of life as well as growing and diversifying the economy with their Open House on September 18th to the 21st from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Meeting with industry, businesses, community and non-profit groups, residents, and First Nations for the past six months, the CDI team has gathered input to create a Social Development Framework and an Economic Development Framework for Fort St. John.

The Energizing Our Future Open House will be an interactive event that presents the key themes from all of the information gathered and the CDI seeks feedback.

Working out of the City of Fort St. John’s Passive House, the CDI has launched two programs, The Forge and the Leaders Lab which bring people together to exchange information, spark innovation, and ignite change for the community and economic development.

The CDI at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) was established in 2004 with a broad mandate in the areas of community, regional, and economic development. Working with multiple levels of government, Aboriginal communities, industry, business, and community organizations, the CDI is known and respected as a neutral facilitator and advisor for community transformation.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleFort St. John RCMP remind drivers to slow down with school back in session
Next articleBC Oil & Gas Commission to test electric vehicle for Northern Climate

RECENT STORIES

News

BC SPCA partners with Northern Lights Estate to launch wine that protects bears

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The BC SPCA has partnered with Northern Lights Estate Winery and has launched 'The Bear',...
Read more
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission to test electric vehicle for Northern Climate

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has added a new addition to its northern...
Read more
News

Fort St. John RCMP remind drivers to slow down with school back in session

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP are reminding everyone that drives a vehicle that it is a busy time...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Lost items found at the local FSJ Movie Theatre

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP received numerous found items from a local movie theatre located in Fort St John on July 8th, 2019. The...

Police asking for assistance with armed robbery

Fort St. John Fire Department kept busy in the early hours...

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.