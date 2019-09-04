Community Development Institute opens their door with Open House

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John are invited to an open house with the Community Development Institute (CDI).

The CDI is seeking input from the community on improving the quality of life as well as growing and diversifying the economy with their Open House on September 18th to the 21st from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Meeting with industry, businesses, community and non-profit groups, residents, and First Nations for the past six months, the CDI team has gathered input to create a Social Development Framework and an Economic Development Framework for Fort St. John.

The Energizing Our Future Open House will be an interactive event that presents the key themes from all of the information gathered and the CDI seeks feedback.

Working out of the City of Fort St. John’s Passive House, the CDI has launched two programs, The Forge and the Leaders Lab which bring people together to exchange information, spark innovation, and ignite change for the community and economic development.

The CDI at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) was established in 2004 with a broad mandate in the areas of community, regional, and economic development. Working with multiple levels of government, Aboriginal communities, industry, business, and community organizations, the CDI is known and respected as a neutral facilitator and advisor for community transformation.