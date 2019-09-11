Community trail expansion remains a concept

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Regional Parks Committee of the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) was looking for a trail selection from City Council, and with not enough information provided, Council asked for more.

The PRRD made a presentation to City Council in April 2019, regarding a proposed connective trail system and study to outline several trail options to choose from, for connecting Fort St. John to Charlie Lake.

At that time, at the end of the presentation, Mayor Lori Ackerman addressed her concerns that not all parties were addressed during the study, specifically the First Nations. Their desire is for Fish Creek to remain a wildlife corridor. The Mayor was also concerned as to who would be responsible for maintaining and policing the new trail.

Council had asked City staff to look over the trail options and make recommendations on which options would be best suitable.

City Council addressed the trail option at its Monday, September 9th, 2019, meeting regarding two feasible options, Fish Creek Corridor Route, the Roadside Route (244 Rd.) and the Alaska Highway Route as options for a Regional Trail connecting Fort St. John to Charlie Lake.

Concern continued due to the lack of clarity to aspects of the trail system, which Council feels should be addressed before the requested trail selection.

Mayor Lori Ackerman again voiced her concerns as she shares she has spoken with the First Nations neighbours for their input. As she knows first hand they do not want any development of the Fish Creek area, Ackerman considers Fish Creek non-negotiable to the Regional Parks Committee as one of its trail options.

