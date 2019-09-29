-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Election

Conservatives first party to register candidates in all 338 ridings

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they are the first party to register candidates in all 338 ridings.

The party’s national campaign manager, Hamish Marshall, says in a statement that 107 of those candidates are women — a record for the party.

Marshall says the Conservatives have a diverse slate of candidates, including Indigenous Canadians, members of the LGBTQ community, Muslims, Sikhs, Jewish Canadians, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists.

The deadline for candidates to register is Monday at 2 p.m.

Information from Elections Canada as of midday Sunday shows that the NDP has registered 332 candidates, while the Liberals and Greens have both registered 319.

The registration list shows that People’s Party of Canada has registered 291 candidates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
