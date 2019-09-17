0.8 C
Election

Conservatives promise to boost federal contribution to RESP to 30 per cent

Canadian Press Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would help parents save up to send their children to college or university by increasing the amount of money the federal government contributes to the pot.

The Conservatives are proposing to increase Ottawa’s contribution to the registered education savings plan from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for every dollar families add to the savings program, up to $2,500 per year.

The Conservatives say this would increase the maximum grant that families receive from the federal government from $500 to $750 per year.

The increase would come on top of the existing federal grants for low and middle-income families.

Scheer made the announcement at a beauty school in Winnipeg.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

