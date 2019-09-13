10.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
Election

Conservatives promise to bring back the public transit tax credit

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to bring back the public transit tax credit, which the party says is part of its environment plan.

The Liberal government cut the tax credit in the 2017 budget, saying it was ineffective and they would rather spend the money on building transit.

The Conservatives say their measure, which they are calling the Green Public Transit Tax Credit, would give people a 15-per-cent credit at tax time.

The party says monthly and weekly transit passes are both eligible for the tax credit, as are electronic fare cards when used for an extended period.

The Conservatives say a family of four that regularly commuted on transit in the Greater Toronto Area would save nearly $1,000 per year.

At the time the Liberals cut the public transit tax credit, it was costing the federal government about $200 million a year.

Election News

