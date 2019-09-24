9 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
The construction site of the new Anne Roberts Young Elementary School. June 17, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Construction of new Elementary School sees some delays due to wet summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects, Doug Boyd, the weather continues to be an ongoing issue when it comes to the construction of the school as it has been unseasonably wet throughout the summer which has caused for some delays.

Now with colder temperatures on the horizon, Boyd says that could cause further delays for the pouring of the concrete.

Boyd says crews are working “feverishly” to get the walls up and the building enclosed before the winter months.

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is being constructed across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2020.

