10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Construction of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion still faces hurdles
Canadian PressEnergy News

Construction of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion still faces hurdles

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Numerous hurdles remain before major work can begin on the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline even though the corporation announced last month that construction was set to begin.

Trans Mountain hasn’t signed agreements with 33 percent of landowners along the route.

The Canadian Energy Regulator, formerly the National Energy Board, also hasn’t approved the project’s detailed route or scheduled route hearings.

Trans Mountain told the regulator last month that it needs to start work on the Burnaby Mountain tunnel portal before the rainy season in November, but the regulator says it can’t begin until the route is approved.

David Wright, a University of Calgary assistant law professor, says that’s unlikely to happen before November.

The government now says the expanded pipeline will be operational by mid-2022, and Wright says that’s a realistic timeline if all goes according to the plan — but that hasn’t happened so far.

The Liberal government bought the pipeline for 4.5 billion dollars last year and the parliamentary budget officer has said that if the expansion isn’t done by the end of 2021, it would be fair to conclude the government overpaid.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday
Next articleTerry Fox Run this Sunday in communities across the Peace Region

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ about Alberta’s plans to fight oil industry foes

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Amnesty International says it's "deeply concerned" about the Alberta government's plans to fight back against oil and...
Read more
Canadian Press

Obsidian Energy launches formal strategic review including possible sale

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Obsidian Energy Ltd. says it has launched a formal process to explore strategic alternatives, including the possible...
Read more
Canadian Press

Encana Corp. names Michael McAllister as new president

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Encana Corp. has named Michael McAllister as its president, part of several changes to its executive leadership. He...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis Redpath will be taking on...

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Help needed for local kitten rescued in time to save her...

West Fraser announces changes to operating schedules at sawmills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.