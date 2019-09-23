11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Consumer advocates wary of Liberal plan for lowering wireless phone bills
Election

Consumer advocates wary of Liberal plan for lowering wireless phone bills

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Liberal party’s promise of a 25 per cent reduction in wireless bills for average Canadian families is being greeted with skepticism by observers of Canada’s telecommunications industry. 

Consumer advocates agree that Canadians want to pay less for their wireless services, but question whether a Liberal government would follow through on its pledge to voters if Trudeau gets another mandate as prime minister.

They cite a lack of detail in the party’s platform and the telecom industry’s opposition to having a government or regulator set the wholesale price they can charge to virtual network operators.

OpenMedia’s Laura Tribe is skeptical that a 25 per cent price reduction will come from the current companies and says the Liberal plan for allowing a new round of competitors has too many qualifiers.

Others say that they think Canadians won’t be impressed with lower prices unless they fall relative to what’s available in other countries while also delivering higher and higher levels of service as technology advances.

A Scotiabank analysis suggests prices on some Canadian plans have already come down compared with the prices cited in the Liberal announcement.

“Examples given were $87/5GB and $75/2GB plans. These plans have already fallen recently to $65 and $55 BEFORE promotional bonus data, or by more than 25 per cent,” Scotiabank says in a brief report.

“Since June, the incumbents have been offering $75 unlimited at full speed up to 10GB which is much more attractive than the examples the Liberals used in its document.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleAnnual Safe Stop event educates people on School Bus Safety
Next articleGeoscience BC released pre-feasibility study on re-purposing Clarke Lake Field natural gas field

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Tuesday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Tuesday, Sept. 24. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Trudeau’s behaviour panned by Alberta premier who pumps up Scheer instead

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Alberta's premier says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brown face makeup should...
Read more
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Starting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Higher fines will now be enforced on commercial truckers for not carrying chains when required, as well as not installing them...

‘It’s on:’ Kenney vows to counter Texas efforts to lure Canadian...

Geoscience BC released pre-feasibility study on re-purposing Clarke Lake Field natural...

Consumer advocates wary of Liberal plan for lowering wireless phone bills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.