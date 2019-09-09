10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Cops for Cancer 2019 - Tour De North
News

Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Cops for Cancer Tour De North will be passing through Fort St. John and communities in the region to complete their fundraising goal of $310,000.00.

The Tour takes place each September, with a team of RCMP members and emergency services personnel, from across northern BC as they cycle over 850 km on the North/South route from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake.

This year’s Tour de North 2019 Riders include;

  • Lenin Cruz, RCMP, Chetwynd
  • Christiaan Dreyer, RCMP, Fort St. John
  • Sharon McLeod, Community Rider, Fort St. John
  • Mark Webber, RCMP, Fort St. James
  • Ryan Hobbs, RCMP, Houston
  • Curtis Davis, RCMP, New Aiyansh
  • Robert Hillhouse, Community Rider, Prince George
  • Keasha Sjodin, RCMP, Prince George
  • Jessica Friesen, BCEHS, Prince Rupert
  • Chris Fedoruk, Community Rider, Quesnel
  • Joel Kooger, RCMP, Williams Lake

The following are the dates and estimated times for the riders and locations they will be stopping at along the September 2019 tour;

Tuesday, September 17
Send-Off from School Visit – Dawson Creek
Time: approximately 930 a.m.
Location: TBD

Tuesday, September 17
Welcome Event – Fort St John
Location: TBD
Time: 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 17
Montana’s Team Dinner
Location: Montana’s Restaurant, Fort St John
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18
Community Lunch – Hudson’s Hope
Location: Community Hall
Time: 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18
Community BBQ Dinner – Chetwynd
Location: Fire Hall
Time: 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 19
Team Breakfast – Chetwynd
Location: Riverhouse Restaurant
Time: 7:30 am

Thursday, September 19
School Visits – Chetwynd
Locations: TBD

Thursday, September 19
Elks BBQ Dinner
Location: Powder King Mountain Resort
Time: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20
Elks Breakfast
Location: Powder King Mountain Resort
Time: 7:00 a.m.

Friday, September 20
Cops for Cancer BBQ – Mackenzie
Location: RCMP Detachment
Time: 12:00 noon

Friday, September 20
Morfee Elementary School Visit
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 1:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20
Mackenzie Secondary School Visit
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20
Elks Cops for Cancer Dinner
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21
Community Breakfast
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 21
Community Lunch – Bear Lake
Location: Bear Lake Community Hall
Time: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21
Cops for Cancer Team Dinner – Prince George
Location: Kordyban Lodge – catered by The Keg Restaurant
Time: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22
Denny’s Team Breakfast – Prince George
Location: Denny’s Restaurant
Time: 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 22
Cops for Cancer Team Potluck – Quesnel
Location: Masonic Hall
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23
Cops for Cancer Team Breakfast – Quesnel
Location: Integris Credit Union
Time: 7:00 a.m.

Monday, September 23 – School Visit – Quesnel
Location: TBD
Time: 9 :00 a.m.

Monday, September 23 – Private Team Lunch
Location: McLeese Lake
Time: 2:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23
Cops for Cancer Team Finale Dinner – Williams Lake
Location: Mr. Mikes Restaurant
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24 – School Visit
Location: Williams Lake
Time: 9:00 a.m.

For more information contact; Erin Reynolds at 250-645-2365 or email; ereynolds@bc.cancer.ca

Website; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleNorthern Health’s Imagine Community Grants
Next articleBlizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John to host Annual Tax Sale September 30

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding its Annual Tax Sale on...
Read more
News

Green Party announces candidate to run in Federal Election for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Another candidate is being added to the ballot for the October Federal Election in...
Read more
News

Province to invest in literacy programs for adult learners; Northeast BC to receive funding

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments in creating more...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCTF President visits Fort St John to discuss on-going negotiations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Teachers' Federation President, Teri Mooring, was in Fort St. John on Saturday, September 7, as part of a...

Site C continues to see increase in employment during month of...

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge...

Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.