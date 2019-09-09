Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Cops for Cancer Tour De North will be passing through Fort St. John and communities in the region to complete their fundraising goal of $310,000.00.
The Tour takes place each September, with a team of RCMP members and emergency services personnel, from across northern BC as they cycle over 850 km on the North/South route from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake.
This year’s Tour de North 2019 Riders include;
- Lenin Cruz, RCMP, Chetwynd
- Christiaan Dreyer, RCMP, Fort St. John
- Sharon McLeod, Community Rider, Fort St. John
- Mark Webber, RCMP, Fort St. James
- Ryan Hobbs, RCMP, Houston
- Curtis Davis, RCMP, New Aiyansh
- Robert Hillhouse, Community Rider, Prince George
- Keasha Sjodin, RCMP, Prince George
- Jessica Friesen, BCEHS, Prince Rupert
- Chris Fedoruk, Community Rider, Quesnel
- Joel Kooger, RCMP, Williams Lake
The following are the dates and estimated times for the riders and locations they will be stopping at along the September 2019 tour;
Tuesday, September 17
Send-Off from School Visit – Dawson Creek
Time: approximately 930 a.m.
Location: TBD
Tuesday, September 17
Welcome Event – Fort St John
Location: TBD
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17
Montana’s Team Dinner
Location: Montana’s Restaurant, Fort St John
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Community Lunch – Hudson’s Hope
Location: Community Hall
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Community BBQ Dinner – Chetwynd
Location: Fire Hall
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
Team Breakfast – Chetwynd
Location: Riverhouse Restaurant
Time: 7:30 am
Thursday, September 19
School Visits – Chetwynd
Locations: TBD
Thursday, September 19
Elks BBQ Dinner
Location: Powder King Mountain Resort
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Elks Breakfast
Location: Powder King Mountain Resort
Time: 7:00 a.m.
Friday, September 20
Cops for Cancer BBQ – Mackenzie
Location: RCMP Detachment
Time: 12:00 noon
Friday, September 20
Morfee Elementary School Visit
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Mackenzie Secondary School Visit
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Elks Cops for Cancer Dinner
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
Community Breakfast
Location: Mackenzie
Time: 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, September 21
Community Lunch – Bear Lake
Location: Bear Lake Community Hall
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
Cops for Cancer Team Dinner – Prince George
Location: Kordyban Lodge – catered by The Keg Restaurant
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 22
Denny’s Team Breakfast – Prince George
Location: Denny’s Restaurant
Time: 7:00 a.m.
Sunday, September 22
Cops for Cancer Team Potluck – Quesnel
Location: Masonic Hall
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Monday, September 23
Cops for Cancer Team Breakfast – Quesnel
Location: Integris Credit Union
Time: 7:00 a.m.
Monday, September 23 – School Visit – Quesnel
Location: TBD
Time: 9 :00 a.m.
Monday, September 23 – Private Team Lunch
Location: McLeese Lake
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Monday, September 23
Cops for Cancer Team Finale Dinner – Williams Lake
Location: Mr. Mikes Restaurant
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24 – School Visit
Location: Williams Lake
Time: 9:00 a.m.
For more information contact; Erin Reynolds at 250-645-2365 or email; ereynolds@bc.cancer.ca
Website; CLICK HERE