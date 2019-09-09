Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Cops for Cancer Tour De North will be passing through Fort St. John and communities in the region to complete their fundraising goal of $310,000.00.

The Tour takes place each September, with a team of RCMP members and emergency services personnel, from across northern BC as they cycle over 850 km on the North/South route from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake.

This year’s Tour de North 2019 Riders include;

Lenin Cruz, RCMP, Chetwynd

Christiaan Dreyer, RCMP, Fort St. John

Sharon McLeod, Community Rider, Fort St. John

Mark Webber, RCMP, Fort St. James

Ryan Hobbs, RCMP, Houston

Curtis Davis, RCMP, New Aiyansh

Robert Hillhouse, Community Rider, Prince George

Keasha Sjodin, RCMP, Prince George

Jessica Friesen, BCEHS, Prince Rupert

Chris Fedoruk, Community Rider, Quesnel

Joel Kooger, RCMP, Williams Lake

The following are the dates and estimated times for the riders and locations they will be stopping at along the September 2019 tour;

Tuesday, September 17

Send-Off from School Visit – Dawson Creek

Time: approximately 930 a.m.

Location: TBD

Tuesday, September 17

Welcome Event – Fort St John

Location: TBD

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 17

Montana’s Team Dinner

Location: Montana’s Restaurant, Fort St John

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Community Lunch – Hudson’s Hope

Location: Community Hall

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Community BBQ Dinner – Chetwynd

Location: Fire Hall

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

Team Breakfast – Chetwynd

Location: Riverhouse Restaurant

Time: 7:30 am

Thursday, September 19

School Visits – Chetwynd

Locations: TBD

Thursday, September 19

Elks BBQ Dinner

Location: Powder King Mountain Resort

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Elks Breakfast

Location: Powder King Mountain Resort

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Friday, September 20

Cops for Cancer BBQ – Mackenzie

Location: RCMP Detachment

Time: 12:00 noon

Friday, September 20

Morfee Elementary School Visit

Location: Mackenzie

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Mackenzie Secondary School Visit

Location: Mackenzie

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Elks Cops for Cancer Dinner

Location: Mackenzie

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Community Breakfast

Location: Mackenzie

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 21

Community Lunch – Bear Lake

Location: Bear Lake Community Hall

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Cops for Cancer Team Dinner – Prince George

Location: Kordyban Lodge – catered by The Keg Restaurant

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Denny’s Team Breakfast – Prince George

Location: Denny’s Restaurant

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 22

Cops for Cancer Team Potluck – Quesnel

Location: Masonic Hall

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23

Cops for Cancer Team Breakfast – Quesnel

Location: Integris Credit Union

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Monday, September 23 – School Visit – Quesnel

Location: TBD

Time: 9 :00 a.m.

Monday, September 23 – Private Team Lunch

Location: McLeese Lake

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23

Cops for Cancer Team Finale Dinner – Williams Lake

Location: Mr. Mikes Restaurant

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24 – School Visit

Location: Williams Lake

Time: 9:00 a.m.

For more information contact; Erin Reynolds at 250-645-2365 or email; ereynolds@bc.cancer.ca

