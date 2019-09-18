Cops for Cancer Tour de North kicked off Tuesday, made a stop in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cops for Cancer Tour de North kicked off Tuesday in Dawson Creek and ended Day One with a stop in Fort St. John.

This year, local RCMP Constable Christiaan Dreyer and local Community Rider, with B.C. Hydro, Sharon McLeod has joined the Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

The Tour is passing through communities in the Peace Region to ride an 850 km route from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake and aims to complete a fundraising goal of $310,000 for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Both Dreyer and McLeod feel proud to be taking part in this tour and to help raise funds for such a good cause, such as cancer research.

Up next, on Wednesday, the Tour will be moving on to Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd.

Tour de North wraps up on September 23 in Williams Lake.