6.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Constable Christiaan Dreyer has joined the Cops for Cancer Tour de North. Source RCMP
Home News Cops for Cancer Tour de North starts Tuesday; making a stop in...
News

Cops for Cancer Tour de North starts Tuesday; making a stop in Fort St John

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cops for Cancer Tour de North is kicking off tomorrow, September 17, in Dawson Creek and will be making a stop on the same day in Fort St. John.

This year, local RCMP, Constable Christiaan Dreyer has joined the Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

According to the RCMP, Cops for Cancer is a fundraising event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across north-central B.C. and engage communities en-route in raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

In a release, the RCMP say Dreyer has been preparing for five months and has ridden approximately 1,500 kilometres in preparation for the over 850 km North/South route from Dawson Creek via Fort St. John to Williams Lake.

Earlier this summer, Cst Dreyer was able to raise $2,255.00 towards Cops for Cancer with a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Constable Dreyer will be making a stop in Fort St. John tomorrow, September 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Stonebridge Hotel.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAn Evening with 100 Women Who Care at the Lido Theatre

RECENT STORIES

News

An Evening with 100 Women Who Care at the Lido Theatre

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – This Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who...
Read more
News

Weekend incident at residence on Red Creek Road leads to arrest

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - An incident that took place on Saturday, September 14th at a residence on the Red...
Read more
News

Site C Construction Schedule for September 16th – September 29th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for September 16th...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northeast BC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep Exhibition Series over Prince George...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host, this past weekend, to an Exhibition Series before the start of...

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast...

Site C Construction Schedule for September 16th – September 29th, 2019

Peace River Regional District adopts new community plan

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.