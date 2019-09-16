Cops for Cancer Tour de North starts Tuesday; making a stop in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cops for Cancer Tour de North is kicking off tomorrow, September 17, in Dawson Creek and will be making a stop on the same day in Fort St. John.

This year, local RCMP, Constable Christiaan Dreyer has joined the Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

According to the RCMP, Cops for Cancer is a fundraising event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across north-central B.C. and engage communities en-route in raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

In a release, the RCMP say Dreyer has been preparing for five months and has ridden approximately 1,500 kilometres in preparation for the over 850 km North/South route from Dawson Creek via Fort St. John to Williams Lake.

Earlier this summer, Cst Dreyer was able to raise $2,255.00 towards Cops for Cancer with a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Constable Dreyer will be making a stop in Fort St. John tomorrow, September 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Stonebridge Hotel.