Council welcomes new RCMP Inspector to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the regular Council Meeting on Monday, September 9th, 2019, Council welcomed a new RCMP Inspector to the city of Fort St. John.

Anthony Hanson has moved to the community with his wife, a Professional Engineer and their three children.

Hanson has held Detachment Operations and Command positions in Tumbler Ridge, Vanderhoof, Fort St James and Prince George.

Hanson who is originally from New Brunswick attended the University of New Brunswick where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and English.

Joining the RCMP in October 2000, he was posted to Invermere, BC out of training.

During his career, he has served, aside from Invermere, in Ottawa, Tumbler Ridge, Vanderhoof, Fort St James and Prince George.