Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Creating more childcare spaces in B.C. through partnerships

Avatar Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – New provincial guidelines are allowing local governments to pair funding programs and purchase land to create new childcare spaces will help families in B.C. have better access to closer-to-home childcare.

Up to $4 million to buy land for childcare centres and create new licensed child care spaces is available to municipalities and regional districts for their communities.

Previously, the maximum funding available was $1 million and local governments had only one fund to draw from, leaving them to cover the costs of land purchases and additional spaces for new childcare projects.

“We hear from local leaders about how important it is to have good quality childcare to create a family-friendly community and attract employers to their cities and towns,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development. “We want to work with municipalities and regional districts to help make affordable quality childcare accessible throughout the province. These grants are a strategic investment to ensure spaces are created where they’re needed most, strengthening communities and our economy.”

Planning grants of up to $25,000 are available to help municipalities and regional districts identify needs and create new childcare spaces over the next 10 years.

Investing in childcare and early childhood education is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

“We know we can create hundreds of new childcare spaces if we work together,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “I encourage local governments to apply for this funding, so childcare can be in reach for their residents. Next year we hope to have a lot more success stories to share.”

 

 

