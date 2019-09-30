0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 30, 2019
Daddy and Daughter Princess Ball a resounding success

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first year of the Daddy and Daughter Princess Ball that was held at the Northern Grand Hotel is being hailed a success.

Linda Stirling, the Event Organizer, said, “We brought in around $16,000, but there are still bills to be paid.” All funds that have been raised go towards the Order of the Eastern Star and the Fort St. John Oilwives, which means all funds remain in the local community.

The event took place on Saturday, September 21, 2019. This event was meant for daughters between the age of 3 and 10, to be accompanied by their father or grandfather.

Stirling shares, the theory behind the evening was to provide fathers with an opportunity to take their daughters out on a date and show them how to be treated appropriately at a young age.

Stirling shares, attendees were very excited and lined up early. Men were dressed in suits and ties while their daughters wore beautiful gowns and had fancy hairstyles.

Dinner was served, there were auctions, dancing, a candy table and other fun games to enjoy the evening.

 

