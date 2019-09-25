12 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate following charges laid in property related crimes

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to investigate a robbery that took place in the Toms Lake area.

On September 22, RCMP received a report of a stolen UTV in the Toms Lake area.

According to RCMP, frontline officers attended the scene, located the stolen UTV, and arrested the two occupants.

Upon further investigation, police say they uncovered evidence connecting suspects to two other stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer which were located nearby.

Police say a subsequent investigation has since linked the suspects to several other vehicle thefts and property thefts in the Peace region.

Charged and in custody are 25-year-old Ryan Bumstead, 28-year-old Chelbi Hiebert, 28-year-old Hayden Raposo, and 21-year-old Lyric Grey.

If you have any information related to these crimes, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

