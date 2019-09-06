Dawson Creek RCMP search for man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have issued an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Devin Calliou who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to RCMP, Calliou is currently wanted on numerous warrants which include, but not limited to:

Driving while Prohibited

Failing to Comply with Recognizance

Breach of Recognizance Conditions

Flight from Police

If you have any information on Calliou’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.