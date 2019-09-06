Dawson Creek RCMP search for man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have issued an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Devin Calliou who is wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to RCMP, Calliou is currently wanted on numerous warrants which include, but not limited to:
- Driving while Prohibited
- Failing to Comply with Recognizance
- Breach of Recognizance Conditions
- Flight from Police
If you have any information on Calliou’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.