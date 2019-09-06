19.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP search for man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP search for man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have issued an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Devin Calliou who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to RCMP, Calliou is currently wanted on numerous warrants which include, but not limited to:

  • Driving while Prohibited
  • Failing to Comply with Recognizance
  • Breach of Recognizance Conditions
  • Flight from Police

If you have any information on Calliou’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleUnemployment rate sees slight increase during month of August
Next articleFourth Annual Battle of the Peace takes place September 22 in Farmington

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John construction projects on track despite wet summer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite being an unseasonably wet summer in Fort St. John, the City's construction and...
Read more
News

Unemployment rate sees slight increase during month of August

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment data for the month of August has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
News

Silver Spitfire fighter plane visits Fort St John as part of World Expedition

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Regional Airport welcomed a special visitor on Thursday, September 5, to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Silver Spitfire fighter plane visits Fort St John as part of...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Regional Airport welcomed a special visitor on Thursday, September 5, to Fort St. John. As part of...

City of Enderby calling on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter released...

Season Finale this weekend, new Board at Northern Lights Raceway

Alberta government to review energy regulator, replaces board members

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.