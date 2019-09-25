Debt Smarts – Financial Literacy Workshop, Tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting Debt Smarts a Financial Literacy Workshop, tonight Wednesday, September 25th, 2019.

The free workshop being held at the FSJ Literacy Society, #201 – 10136 100th Avenue from 6:50 PM to 8:00 PM The event covers tips to manage your debt, when it makes sense to get a consolidation loan and the difference between a consumer proposal and bankruptcy.

To register for the workshop call the 250-785-2110 or reserve your ticket on Eventbrite. through the Eventbrite.ca

To view the FB event; CLICK HERE