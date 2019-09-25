8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Debt Smarts – Financial Literacy Workshop, Tonight

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting Debt Smarts a Financial Literacy Workshop, tonight Wednesday, September 25th, 2019.

The free workshop being held at the FSJ Literacy Society, #201 – 10136 100th Avenue from 6:50 PM to 8:00 PM The event covers tips to manage your debt, when it makes sense to get a consolidation loan and the difference between a consumer proposal and bankruptcy.

To register for the workshop call the 250-785-2110 or reserve your ticket on Eventbrite. through the Eventbrite.ca

To view the FB event; CLICK HERE 

Election News

Previous articleClean up and construction work taking place in Old Fort area
Next articleLocal hockey player selected to play on Team BC in 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship

