6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Demonstrators clash outside PPC Leader Maxime Bernier event at Hamilton college
Election

Demonstrators clash outside PPC Leader Maxime Bernier event at Hamilton college

Canadian Press Canadian Press

HAMILTON — A protest outside an event by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier took a violent turn this evening as demonstrators clashed with supporters and those attending.

A fight broke out near the entrance of a hall at Hamilton’s Mohawk College before the talk was set to begin, and at least two people were led away in handcuffs. Police didn’t say whether charges were pending.

The event, which will see Bernier discuss free speech with American political commentator Dave Rubin, has proven polarizing.

The school has faced criticism for allowing Bernier to rent the facility, with some accusing the institution of providing a platform for hate speech.

Rubin, meanwhile, tweeted earlier this week that the event had been cancelled due to “threats from Antifa,” stirring allegations of censorship. He later clarified the talk was still taking place.

Mohawk College’s president has said the school is bound by a “government-mandated freedom of speech policy” that requires it to provide opportunities for anyone to voice their views.

“The event in question involves a member of a federal political party that is recognized in the national discourse,” Ron McKerlie tweeted earlier this month.

“Rental of this space does not represent an endorsement of the views of the organizers. Our policy is clear about events inciting hate.”

Bernier has denounced “mass immigration” and “extreme multiculturalism,” and has promised to dramatically reduce the number of immigrants admitted to Canada, saying the country should look after its own citizens first.

Those at the talk Sunday gave him a standing ovation as he arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Monday

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Monday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 30. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more
Election

Green party proposes a ‘robot tax’ when companies replace workers with machines

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — The Green party is proposing a "robot tax." Green Leader Elizabeth May says that every time a company...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies win Saturday night home opener over Sexsmith...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were at the North Peace Arena on Saturday night for their home opener as...

Win with Studio 105

Win with Done Like Dinner

Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.