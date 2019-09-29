Demonstrators clash outside PPC Leader Maxime Bernier event at Hamilton college

HAMILTON — A protest outside an event by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier took a violent turn this evening as demonstrators clashed with supporters and those attending.

A fight broke out near the entrance of a hall at Hamilton’s Mohawk College before the talk was set to begin, and at least two people were led away in handcuffs. Police didn’t say whether charges were pending.

The event, which will see Bernier discuss free speech with American political commentator Dave Rubin, has proven polarizing.

The school has faced criticism for allowing Bernier to rent the facility, with some accusing the institution of providing a platform for hate speech.

Rubin, meanwhile, tweeted earlier this week that the event had been cancelled due to “threats from Antifa,” stirring allegations of censorship. He later clarified the talk was still taking place.

Mohawk College’s president has said the school is bound by a “government-mandated freedom of speech policy” that requires it to provide opportunities for anyone to voice their views.

“The event in question involves a member of a federal political party that is recognized in the national discourse,” Ron McKerlie tweeted earlier this month.

“Rental of this space does not represent an endorsement of the views of the organizers. Our policy is clear about events inciting hate.”

Bernier has denounced “mass immigration” and “extreme multiculturalism,” and has promised to dramatically reduce the number of immigrants admitted to Canada, saying the country should look after its own citizens first.

Those at the talk Sunday gave him a standing ovation as he arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

