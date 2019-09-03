DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 DGS Astro Paving Block Party is Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm on 100th Street.
This free family-friendly block party takes place along three city blocks downtown Fort St. John.
With many things to see and do there is something for everyone.
Street Performers brought to you by United Rentals
Local Entertainment; CLICK HERE to view the list.
- Adam Winn
- Mystik Borealis
- Fort St. John Highland Dance
- Bhangra Dancers
The Stages
- The City of Fort St. Stage
- The Burger King Stage
There will also be the Central Mountain Air Kidzone, the Doig River First Nation Arts Market, Art Market and Food Vendors.
To view the website; CLICK HERE
To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE