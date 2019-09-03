22.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019
News

DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 DGS Astro Paving Block Party is Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm on 100th Street.

This free family-friendly block party takes place along three city blocks downtown Fort St. John.

With many things to see and do there is something for everyone.

Street Performers brought to you by United Rentals

Local Entertainment; CLICK HERE to view the list.

  • Adam Winn
  • Mystik Borealis
  • Fort St. John Highland Dance
  • Bhangra Dancers

The Stages

  •  The City of Fort St. Stage
  •  The Burger King Stage

There will also be the Central Mountain Air Kidzone, the Doig River First Nation Arts Market, Art Market and Food Vendors.

To view the website; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Reduction in hydro rates – don’t think so
Next articleFort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 & 15 at North Peace Arena

RECENT STORIES

News

Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit charge armed robbery suspects

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit has charged suspects in connection to...
Read more
News

Last day to take part in Ministry of Transportation survey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today, September 3, is the last day to take part in the B.C. Ministry...
Read more
News

French Immersion has seen an increase in enrollment

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A recent report by Canadian Parents for French British Columbia and Yukon shares the enrollment in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to...

Back to a School with a Flash

Fort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 &...

DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.