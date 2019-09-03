DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 DGS Astro Paving Block Party is Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm on 100th Street.

This free family-friendly block party takes place along three city blocks downtown Fort St. John.

With many things to see and do there is something for everyone.

Street Performers brought to you by United Rentals

Local Entertainment; CLICK HERE to view the list.

Adam Winn

Mystik Borealis

Fort St. John Highland Dance

Bhangra Dancers

The Stages

The City of Fort St. Stage

The Burger King Stage

There will also be the Central Mountain Air Kidzone, the Doig River First Nation Arts Market, Art Market and Food Vendors.

To view the website; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE