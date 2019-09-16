10.2 C
Disability Employment Month learning session September 17 at NPSS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In honour of Disability Employment Month, the Fort St. John WorkBC Centre, School District 60, and STADD is hosting a learning session on September 17.

The learning session will teach attendees about organizations and services in the community that can support adults and youth with disabilities to transition into the workforce.

The learning session will include refreshments, presentations, a question session, and even door prizes.

The Disability Employment Month learning session is taking place on September 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Secondary School library.

For more information, you can contact the Fort St. John WorkBC Centre by calling 250-787-0024.

Election News

