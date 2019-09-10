District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief.

Starting this week, Curtis Redpath will be taking on the role as the District’s new Fire Chief.

Redpath replaces former Chetwynd Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky, who passed away in July.

According to the District, Redpath started with the Fort St. John Fire Department in 1993 as a volunteer and became a career firefighter in the Spring of 1996.

Previously, Redpath was a fulltime Firefighter, Fire Prevention Officer and spent nine years as the Fort St. John Deputy Fire Chief before moving into the field of construction in 2016 where he was the Emergency Preparedness Manager for the Site C project until Fall of 2018.

The District says Redpath’s passion is the fire service and he is very excited to be part of the District of Chetwynd Fire Department.