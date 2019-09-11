14 C
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks
District of Taylor ‘Coffee with Council’ on October 22

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be hosting a ‘Coffee with Council’ public session on October 22.

‘Coffee with Council’ is a meeting where residents can speak with members of council about current local issues in an informal, face-to-face manner while over coffee and a treat at no cost, courtesy of the District of Taylor.

The session will also give residents the opportunity to meet with Mayor and Council to learn more about who they are and what they do within their positions and the community.

The next ‘Coffee with Council’ session is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the District of Taylor Community Centre, located at 9896 Cherry Avenue West.

For more information, you can call the District of Taylor office at 250-789-3392.

Previous articleWhere the party leaders are on Thursday
Next articleCity of Fort St John asking residents to fill out survey for Kin and Surerus upgrade concepts

