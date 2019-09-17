12.2 C
News

District of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Council gave final approval to the District’s revised Open Air Burning Bylaw.

The Bylaw had been revised following a recommendation for further review during a meeting in July.

One of the changes to the Bylaw was the required parameters for having a firepit on a property. Council felt that the required parameters of six metres between the fire pit and objects was too great of an area and would automatically ban most residents from having a small fire in their backyard.

The required parameters, for the most part, has been reduced down to two metres.

Now that Council has given the first three readings and has given final approval, the revised Bylaw is now adopted.

Election News

Scott Brooks
