District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Tuesday, Council gave the first three readings to the District’s revised Open Air Burning Bylaw.

The Bylaw has been revised following a recommendation for further review during a meeting in July.

For example, when it came to Class One Campfires, Council felt that the required parameters of six metres between the fire pit and objects, such as buildings and fences, was too great of an area and would automatically ban most residents from having a small fire in their backyard.

Council felt that this kind of restriction would best apply to Class Two and Three fires, not for Class One.

Now that Council has given the first three readings, the revised Bylaw will be adopted and come into effect at a later date.