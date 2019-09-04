14 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Source Flickr
Home News District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning Bylaw
News

District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Tuesday, Council gave the first three readings to the District’s revised Open Air Burning Bylaw.

The Bylaw has been revised following a recommendation for further review during a meeting in July.

For example, when it came to Class One Campfires, Council felt that the required parameters of six metres between the fire pit and objects, such as buildings and fences, was too great of an area and would automatically ban most residents from having a small fire in their backyard.

Council felt that this kind of restriction would best apply to Class Two and Three fires, not for Class One.

Now that Council has given the first three readings, the revised Bylaw will be adopted and come into effect at a later date.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSaguaro Resources Ltd well blow-out near Laprise Creek update
Next articleTaylor Council passes third reading of Bylaw to allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District

RECENT STORIES

News

Canfor announces further curtailments for Taylor Pulp Mill

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be extending curtailments at its Taylor Pulp Mill until the...
Read more
News

Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments to enhance mental...
Read more
News

Taylor Council passes third reading of Bylaw to allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Councillors passed the third reading of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Tuesday, Council gave the first three readings to the District's revised Open Air...

Saguaro Resources Ltd well blow-out near Laprise Creek update

Court allows six of 12 Trans Mountain appeals

BC SPCA partners with Northern Lights Estate to launch wine that...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.