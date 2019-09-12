19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
District of Taylor Leisure Ice Pad now open for the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has officially opened its Leisure Ice Pad for the season.

According to the District, the Ice Pad will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

The cost to skate is $2.00 per skater.

The District is reminding users that no sticks or pucks are permitted to be used on the Ice Pad at any time.

Also available at the Ice Pad is Private Ice Rentals. Bookings can be made through the District of Taylor.

For more information on the Ice Pad, you can call Facilities Coordinator Jennifer Craig at 250-789-3004 or email jcraig@districtoftaylor.com.

