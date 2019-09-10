District of Taylor to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day this Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. – This Saturday, September 14, the District of Taylor will be hosting its Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

Taylor Fire Chief, Steve Byford, says the District will host its first cleanup and community education day event which is the first step for the District of Taylor in becoming a recognized FireSafe Community.

Some of the events taking place during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day include Wildland community cleanup of an area within the District and a free community barbecue, along with an open house tour of the Taylor Fire Department.

FireSmart Canada along with their partners awarded the District of Taylor with a $500 award to support our Wildfire Community Preparedness Day in 2019.

The Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is taking place September 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Taylor Fire Hall.

For more information, you can call Steve Byford at 250-789-3392.