10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News District of Taylor to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day this Saturday
News

District of Taylor to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day this Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – This Saturday, September 14, the District of Taylor will be hosting its Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

Taylor Fire Chief, Steve Byford, says the District will host its first cleanup and community education day event which is the first step for the District of Taylor in becoming a recognized FireSafe Community.

Some of the events taking place during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day include Wildland community cleanup of an area within the District and a free community barbecue, along with an open house tour of the Taylor Fire Department.

FireSmart Canada along with their partners awarded the District of Taylor with a $500 award to support our Wildfire Community Preparedness Day in 2019.

The Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is taking place September 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Taylor Fire Hall.

For more information, you can call Steve Byford at 250-789-3392.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDistrict of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief
Next article9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern British Columbia will be hosting its 9th Annual Fire...
Read more
News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis...
Read more
News

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released its report on the observance of daylight saving time. According...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis Redpath will be taking on...

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Help needed for local kitten rescued in time to save her...

West Fraser announces changes to operating schedules at sawmills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.