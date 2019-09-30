-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Doctors, health colleagues urge political action on gun control at Liberal event
Election

Doctors, health colleagues urge political action on gun control at Liberal event

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says his party wants to strengthen gun control while his Conservative opponents will weaken it, which he is presenting as a clear choice for voters in the federal election.

Trudeau is in Toronto meeting with health-care professionals about his gun control plan, which includes outlawing the semi-automatic AR-15, which was used in many recent U.S. mass shootings, as well a buy-back program for legally purchased assault rifles.

Trudeau met with doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, who are using his campaign stop in Toronto today to offer poignant and forceful testimonials about the impact of rising gun violence.

Many of them backed gun control laws, saying restricting access to firearms is one way to stop the rising flow of bloodied patients to their trauma centres.

Among them was Dr. Najma Ahmed, a trauma surgeon who helped treat victims of a mass shooting in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood last summer that killed two young people and wounded 13 more.

It’s a top of mind issue in a city where according to Toronto police data, 340 shooting incidents have occurred this year alone, 28 of them fatal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleAltaGas sells stake in Central Penn Pipeline in Pennsylvania for $870 million

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer accused of breaking law, falsely claiming he was once an insurance broker

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberals are asking Saskatchewan's insurance industry watchdogs to investigate Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for allegedly falsely...
Read more
Election

Green candidates noticing newfound respect on voters’ doorsteps

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The rhythm and rituals of a federal election campaign are nothing new for Bruce Hyer, but he's...
Read more
Election

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The federal Liberal election platform is out, and it's brimming with talking points not only for Justin Trudeau, but...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The federal Liberal election platform is out, and it's brimming with talking points not only for Justin Trudeau, but for his political rivals as...

Demonstrators clash outside PPC Leader Maxime Bernier event at Hamilton college

Where the party leaders are Monday

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.