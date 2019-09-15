2.3 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Sports

Edmonton Oil Kings sweep WHL Exhibition Series over Prince George Cougars

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Game two of the Western Hockey League Exhibition Series took place yesterday, Saturday, at the Encana Events Centre.

Taking part in the Exhibition Series was the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Prince George Cougars.

The Cougars could not seem to stay out of the penalty box throughout the first period which eventually led to the Oil Kings taking advantage of the power play and scoring a goal, making the score 1-0 over the Cougars.

Then at 1:57 into the second period, on a power play, the Cougars struck back on the Oil Kings making the score tied at one apiece.

This tie would not be broken throughout the remainder of the second frame nor the third period.

The game ended up going into overtime to determine who would win this series.

Eventually, with 36 seconds left in overtime, the Oil Kings would claim victory and sweep the series with a final score of 2-1.

Overall, in the Exhibition Series, the Oil Kings had a record of 2-0 over the Cougars.

