Sports

Edmonton Oil Kings win over Prince George Cougars in game one of WHL Exhibition Series

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Game one of the Western Hockey League Exhibition Series took place last night, Thursday, at the Encana Events Centre.

Taking part in the Exhibition Series is the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Prince George Cougars.

In period one, the Oil Kings were quick to take the lead as they would score the first goal at 1:26 into the game, making the score 1-0 over the Cougars.

It would not take long for the Oil Kings to increase the lead as they would score a goal at 6:45 into the period, making it 2-0 for Edmonton.

At 7:52 into the second period, the Cougars would finally manage to score a goal making an attempt of catching up with a score of 2-1.

Then at 41 seconds remaining in the second frame, Edmonton would once again extend their lead to 3-1 over the Cougars.

In period three, things would not look great for the Cougars as the Oil Kings would score three more goals.

Edmonton ending up winning the game with a final score of 6-1 over Prince George.

The next and final game of the WHL Exhibition Series takes place this Saturday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre.

For more details on the Series, you can visit the Encana Events Centre website.

