ELC Student Charity Golf Tournament raises close to $5,000 for Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the summer, four grade 10 students from the Energetic Learning Centre held a charity golf tournament fundraiser.

As part of a Project-Based Learning Program, Colton Dyck, Jenna Miranda, Timber Wuthrich, and Mackenzie Gordon were able to raise almost $5,000 in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Eastern-Star Children’s Fund.

With that money, the Hospital will be able to purchase new equipment for the maternity ward.

ELC Vice-Principal, Lori Coulter, says community-based projects, such as the golf tournament, bring awareness to the students and allows them to discover how they can make an impact in their own neighbourhood.

The Golf Tournament included 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and a steak dinner. Over 40 golfers and 60 plus dinner guests were in attendance for the event.