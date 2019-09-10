8.5 C
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Home Canadian Press Encana Corp. names Michael McAllister as new president
Encana Corp. names Michael McAllister as new president

CALGARY — Encana Corp. has named Michael McAllister as its president, part of several changes to its executive leadership.

He will continue to report to chief executive Doug Suttles.

McAllister joined the company nearly 20 years ago and held positions of increasing responsibility.

He previously served as Encana’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

The company also promoted Brendan McCracken to executive vice-president of corporate development and external affairs. He will also report to Suttles.

Greg Givens was promoted to chief operating officer. He will report to McAllister.

