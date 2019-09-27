1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada's oil and gas producers
Energy NewsNews

Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas producers

Canadian Press Canadian Press

BANFF, Alta. — Energy analysts at the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., say Canada’s inability to build pipelines to take oil to market and delays in building LNG facilities means it is missing out on opportunities to become a preferred global supplier.

Matt Rogers, a San Francisco-based senior partner with McKinsey and Co., says Canada should be the “advantaged supplier” to North Asia — which includes China, Japan and Korea — for both crude oil and natural gas.

He says the region’s refineries have been built to use heavy oils with high sulphur content like those produced in the oilsands and the traditional supplier, Venezuela, isn’t keeping up with demand.

Meanwhile, he says liquefied natural gas can be produced more cheaply in Canada than in LNG hubs like Australia because the average temperature is much lower, while Canada also has an advantage because it is closer.

Michael Tran, a New York-based energy strategist for RBC Capital Markets, says Canada missed its chance to be a “first responder” after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities two weeks ago suddenly removed more than five per cent of the world’s oil supply.

He says Canada’s position as holder of the third-largest oil reserves in the world doesn’t prevent it from following the path of Venezuela, where internal geopolitical issues have resulted in what could be a “lost decade” in terms of oil production.

“Canada is struck with a different political issue and it would be wildly unfortunate if Canada was struck with a lost decade,” Tran said, adding the situation can still be repaired.

“We certainly haven’t missed our opportunity. We still have a window to get it right,” he added.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleScheer pledges to prioritize commuters in rethink of infrastructure program

RECENT STORIES

News

North Peace Search and Rescue assist two hunters

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Search and Rescue (SAR) posted they were tasked by the RCMP for...
Read more
Energy News

Climate strikers naive but have right to protest, say energy sector leaders

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Oil and gas industry insiders say demands by organizers of Friday's Global Climate Strike to transition...
Read more
News

Resolution for 911 in remote and rural areas passes as UBCM

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The resolution submitted by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) for 911 services in remote and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 28. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

Resolution for 911 in remote and rural areas passes as UBCM

Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela...

Source of Trudeau ‘brownface’ photo says only motive was public’s right...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.